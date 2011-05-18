Carrie Bordoff Brown has a good story about the increasingly widespread belief among conservatives that failing to lift the debt ceiling would have no important economic consequences:

They are the newest breed of government skeptics, the swelling ranks of Republicans who don’t believe the Obama administration when it says a failure to raise the debt limit will prove catastrophic.



And they stand ready to make negotiations over raising the cap on debt as grueling as possible, making Treasury officials and Wall Street more nervous than ever that the country could suffer an unprecedented default with consequences no one can predict.



The suspicion, which once flourished on only the conservative outskirts of economic circles, has seeped into the mainstream in recent weeks, gaining broader acceptance among establishment Republicans, even as the administration issues increasingly dire warnings.

Andrew Pavelyev observes Paul Ryan arguing that the Treasury could stiff its creditors for a few days without much harm and asks if he's trying to spook the markets.

I don't think Ryan is trying to spook the markets, exactly. Part of what's happening here is simple game theory. Brown quotes conservative economist Kevin Hassett saying, "If you are going to play chicken, it helps that you’re not blindfolded." That's actually the opposite of the truth. The best way to gain advantage in a game of chicken is to convince your opponent you don't care about the consequences of failure, or that you can't avert them. Republicans want to use the vote to extract policy concessions, and convincing Democrats they think the ceiling doesn't require lifting strengthens their hand.