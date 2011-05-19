What to do about Syria.

How to explain the foot-dragging of the international community in sanctioning the repression that has rained down on Syria? Answer: The international community has never rushed to denounce repression, wherever it has taken place. It likes the status quo. It hates, as the great French poet Charles Baudelaire put it, movement that shifts the lines. And in principle and tradition, it is scared witless of all that may upset its habits and broad stability in the world. Do we really know of many cases where the international community has flown to the aid of a population massacred, or about to be massacred, by its state? No. So, it’s in the nature of the order of things. What is happening in Syria is a shame, but it’s absolutely in keeping with what is normal. And in explaining our feeble response, our inaction, our cowardice, there is no need whatsoever to imagine who knows what occult interests, shady plots, or machinations. It’s the way of the world.

Of course, there is the case of Libya. There is an example, or, to be exact, a counter-example, where the international community has joined forces, has moved, has acted—and the example is that of Libya. Right. But wait! It is, precisely, the exception. It is the absolute exception. And that, moreover, is what makes this Libyan affair so enigmatic and, especially, so precious and so essential. It is the first time in the history of modern and contemporary humanity that anyone has intervened in this way and nipped in the bud the will, expressed by a dictator, to massacre his own people by drowning them in rivers of blood. In Benghazi, we did immediately what it took us three years to do in Bosnia. At the very first moment, we did what we did in Kigali only at the last moment, once the genocide was over. And we did—it’s true—what, for the moment, we have failed to do in Syria.

Am I saying one should resign oneself to this state of things? Does this mean that we should rejoice at what is happening in Libya and just write off the dead of Syria? No, of course not. But it does mean that the question should be worded inversely. Not “it’s strange, suspect even, that what we did in Libya has not been done elsewhere,” but “how is it that what we have done nowhere, absolutely nowhere, else, we have done in Libya?” And if we ask this question, here is the answer. A blend of factors is involved, a mixture of chance and necessity with, it must be said, even if one is not in his camp and agrees with him, as I do, on just about nothing else, this unforeseeable element that is, by definition, impossible to generalize: the political will of one man, the President of the French Republic, Nicolas Sarkozy.

I come back, then, to the original question. What of Syria? How can we put right our awful failure to act with regard to Syria? Well, by trying to imagine and, perhaps, provoke a configuration such as that which has prevailed in Libya. Libya, I repeat, is not the rule but the exception. It represents the first application of the famous “responsibility to protect” that the theoreticians of the “duty to interfere” have pressed upon the United Nations for the past thirty years and that, after a long ideological battle, was finally adopted. And it is the reason for which the duplication in Syria of what has happened in Libya is by no means whatsoever a foregone conclusion. But let us dream. Yes, I had, I have, a dream. And this dream is that, faced with this Syrian tragedy, there may occur the same type of political configuration as that which no doubt has enabled us to save Libya. And when I say a political configuration, I mean first and foremost another Sarkozy—someone who, like Sarkozy, will dare to break the omerta, smash the law of silence, and see to it that the same kind of miracle that happened in Tripoli will be reproduced in Damascus. As to this other president, my American friends, I don’t see ten possibilities, or three, or even two. I see only one, and that is Barack Obama.