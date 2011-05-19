The political battle over the House Republican budget is over. Paul Ryan convinced his party they could vote for his budget enacting radical changes in social policy and sell it to the public as a necessary corrective to an untenable status quo. Nearly every Republican bought it. They were wrong. The first place the argument has been tested is a special election in a heavily Republican district. Yes, there's a Tea Party spoiler. But the important fact here is that the Republican is trying to win not only by abandoning the Ryan message but by attacking her opponent from the left:

Whoever wins, the outcome is clear enough: Republicans will be fleeing from the Ryan budget as fast as they can.