Lincoln? Lee?

The first crisis, the Crittenden Compromise, came in December, 1860, before Lincoln reached the White House. No historian, to my mind, has offered a satisfying explanation of Lincoln’s rejection of this measure. It would have given the North all its reasonable demands, provided for the inevitable decline of slavery, pacified the South, and averted the Civil War. It is true that the Compromise came up a little late; South Carolina had seceded before it could be argued out; but even if, in the tangle of events, it could not have been made effective, the reason of Lincoln’s rejection is interesting. To it, as a focal point, the question of his personal integrity at this time must be directed. He brought on the Civil War, in the light of our present knowledge, mainly out of party loyalty, perhaps out of blindness to the consequences of such a loyalty. The platform of the Republican party would have collapsed had Crittenden succeeded: his Compromise must not go through. It is to be hoped that some new and extenuating fact may yet be found in the evidence. Professor Dodd, with fine detachment, touches the point, and passes on.

Into the brief compass of the narrative he marshals, in order and perspective, the miscellaneous and confusing mass of the whole Civil War. Lincoln’s crisis of 1862, when the Confederate chances of winning were “two or three to one,” followed by the return of Lee to Virginia and by the precarious Emancipation; the hairbreadth victory at Gettysburg, and the subsequent inactivity of Meade, the victor; Grant’s tactical defeats of 1864, which were made up by Lee’s blunder in letting him cross, unmolested, the lower James; the internal strife of the Copperheads and the Radical Republicans, both inimical to Lincoln; the harrowing interaction of politics and war in which success in the field was necessary to his reelection, and reelection to success in the field—these great events and crises, the magnitude of which the world had not seen before or since the time of Napoleon, Professor Dodd keeps firmly in his grasp, and the perspective is clear. Always opposed to the will of Lincoln is the will of Lee, the aristocrat whose simple instincts and complex intelligence were curiously like those of his poor-white enemy. The portrait of Lee is greatly foreshortened, but the very simplification intensifies the drama of two great opponents. They seem to stand for the best in two opposed streams of American life up to their time, and when Professor Dodd asks, at the end, “Is it Lincoln or Lee the country honors most today, honors by imitating?” the answer is not hard. It is simple: Neither.

The portrait of Lee is the most intelligent I have seen: he seems to become even greater in the possession, for the first time, of a fault. He had a naïve, reticent pride in his military successes. Professor Dodd seems to follow Longstreet and other contemporaneous critics in his partial ascription to this weakness of the failure of the Gettysburg campaign. But if the South had won Gettysburg, Lee’s “over-confidence” would never have had a name. It must be said that the battle was lost for three reasons, all of which were men: Stuart, Ewell, and Longstreet. Lee’s over-confidence was largely concentrated upon his subordinates; he had got used to Jackson, of whom there was no second.