Lincoln? Lee?

A review of Lincoln or Lee, by William E. Dodd. (1928)

This small, provocative book is less a parallel study of Lincoln and Lee than a closely packed, dramatic narrative of the trials of spirit that beset the Northern President from his first inauguration to his death. The emphasis, at the outset, falls upon a new and too long neglected aspect of Lincoln’s career. He comes out of the narrative a hero, but he does not enter it in that role. This is a heresy. But Professor Dodd introduces it, as all heresies are most effectively introduced, quietly and as if it were nothing new. Lincoln comes to Washington a well meaning, kindly, bewildered, inexperienced doctrinaire; he does not foresee the tendency of his party, which is to crush under a plutocracy the simple democracy that he loves; he is ignorant of the people and their history; he is hesitant; and the trouble begins.

The first crisis, the Crittenden Compromise, came in December, 1860, before Lincoln reached the White House. No historian, to my mind, has offered a satisfying explanation of Lincoln’s rejection of this measure. It would have given the North all its reasonable demands, provided for the inevitable decline of slavery, pacified the South, and averted the Civil War. It is true that the Compromise came up a little late; South Carolina had seceded before it could be argued out; but even if, in the tangle of events, it could not have been made effective, the reason of Lincoln’s rejection is interesting. To it, as a focal point, the question of his personal integrity at this time must be directed. He brought on the Civil War, in the light of our present knowledge, mainly out of party loyalty, perhaps out of blindness to the consequences of such a loyalty. The platform of the Republican party would have collapsed had Crittenden succeeded: his Compromise must not go through. It is to be hoped that some new and extenuating fact may yet be found in the evidence. Professor Dodd, with fine detachment, touches the point, and passes on.