Journeymen

But the group that really captures Wright’s attention is the middle one, led by the geologist Leonard Hawkes, whom Casson likened to “a totem pole topped with a scarlet face.” The other members were an eclectic bunch, among them Ayer the empiricist philosopher, Warner, who always began the day by tracking down the nearest bar, and above all Stanley Spencer, the eccentric neo-romantic painter who had become one of the best-known figures in the British art world. Having almost never left his village of Cookham, let alone England, Spencer felt “trembly” as their flight took off for Moscow. But he never let the experience get the better of him. Introduced to Zhou Enlai, Spencer produced one of history’s great opening lines. “Hello,” he said brightly. “I’m Stanley from Cookham.”

Although Wright’s book can be slow and discursive, his portrait of Spencer in particular is a work of comic genius. The very image of an insular Little Englander, Spencer wandered around China wearing his pajamas underneath his clothes, blinking behind his glasses and baffling his guides with bizarre questions. “To call [him] a solipsist,” remarks Wright, “would be greatly to underestimate his self-absorption.” Introduced at Beijing’s Central Academy of Fine Arts, Spencer helpfully explained that he was “possibly the most marvellous visitor to China they had ever had” and “something on a par with the coming of Buddha.” It was important that they grasp this point, he told his bewildered audience, “because in England if people don’t know who I am I am at once called upon to carry heavy suitcases.”

As this might suggest, Wright’s book is really a study of Englishmen abroad rather than a picture of China in the early days of Mao’s regime. The characters at the center of his narrative, from Attlee and his Labour colleagues to Spencer and his fellow intellectuals, were all members of what the writer Michael Frayn once called the “herbivore” class: “the radical middle classes, the do-gooders, the readers of the News Chronicle, the Guardian and the Observer; the signers of petitions; the backbone of the BBC. In short the gentle ruminants, who look out from lush green pastures which are their natural station in life with eyes full of sorrow for less fortunate creatures, guiltily conscious of their advantages, though not usually ceasing to eat the grass.” Many were instinctively quick to find virtues in the Chinese system: even the phlegmatic Attlee, a committed anti-Communist and one of the architects of NATO, told the Labour Party conference on returning that “the Chinese, with their great traditions, would not fall for the cruder forms of Communism.”

Yet what is most striking about Wright’s thoughtful and closely researched book is the way in which almost all the visitors carried England with them. Shown around China’s fledgling cooperatives, the Labour delegation immediately reached for comparisons with their own well-meaning cooperative movement at home. The illustrator Paul Hogarth thought that arriving into Shanghai by train was like “pulling into Manchester from Sheffield;” absurdly, the historian Basil Davidson thought that a Communist group leader he met in Canton was “as much a spy on her 50 families as the chairman of my parish council, in rural Essex, is a spy on me.”

And then, of course, there was Spencer. The Great Wall of China, he wrote afterwards, reminded him of nothing more than “our own childhood garden wall along which I used to walk.” When Zhou Enlai remarked that Britain ought to know the new China better, Spencer’s reply spoke volumes about the insularity of an intellectual class not yet aware of its gathering decline—or of the nasty political situation right under their tourists’ noses. “Yes,” the painter said thoughtfully, “and the New China ought to know Cookham better. I feel at home in China because I feel that Cookham is somewhere near.”