-- Michael Crowley profiles Tim Pawlenty, who is possibly too nice to win the GOP nomination.

-- American Crossroads continues to perpetuate the "favored waivers" myth.

-- The Onion: "It is my opinion that all taxes whatsoever should be abolished, and...gays and lesbians should be afforded extra rights under the law, as I believe they are descended from an immortal race of beings whom we must revere as the ancient Sumerians would have revered their god An."