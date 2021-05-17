A Cut Above

Dylan has been trying to turn the corner ever since his misconceived “Self Portrait” (1970), in which his heavy affection fondled old favorites to death. Although “Blue Moon” and “Copper Kettle” couldn’t take it, the idea was to re-imagine the past for the present. The idea succeeds in “Blood on the Tracks” because he’s found a way to make songs like “Blue Moon” weave in and out of various cuts, leaving here a spoor, there a mood—resulting in a mature attitude that readjusts rock’s age of innocence, and that also refracts our own zealous innocence. Rock speaks to audiences who still remember the form’s earliest inklings in the span of their own lives. When a song today alludes to an earlier song, say “Blowin’ in the Wind,” it not only calls up scrapped phrases, riffs and licks, but also scrapped moments in our lives form the summer of ’63. Where were you when you first heard “How many seas must a white dove sail before she sleeps in the sand?” Remember Elvis’ “Hound Dog” in 1956? We’ve come a long way since then, as Dylan knows with some pride: “Well, I’ve struggled through barbwire…you know I’ve even outrun the hound dogs. / Honey, I know I’ve earned your love.”

Indeed he’s earned our love. He’s earned it by the constancy of his protean changes, which sanctioned our own flux. From protest posturing, through surreal symbolism, to country caricatures, his slippery style has always been hard to define. While his mercurial career has surely frustrated us, it has also been deeply attractive, for we too were trying on, and wearing ragged, America’s many costumes. If he has always come out on top, why, so can we: “I can change, I swear…I can make it through, / You can make it too.” And he’s earned our love by his involvement with common language, even in his most uncommon moods. He has saved phrases from our culture’s rhetorical slagheaps and centered them so singularly that they lease new life. He shoots juice to banality simply by kicking everything up several notches—best seen in the way these aren’t love songs, not love songs alone, but songs to his audience as lover. That’s no new trick for Dylan—he was performing it as early as “It’s All over Now, Baby Blue” (1965), and repeatedly the next year “Blond on Blonde.” But he hasn’t so consciously built an album around it before this one, which begins and ends talking to the audience as lover, which ends side on with “You’re Gonna Make Me Lonesome When You Go,” and nearly ends side two with the line, “I’m takin’ you with me, honeybaby, when I go.” These are the remarks of a lover, perhaps, but they are more likely the musings of a man engaging his audience at a turning point, and at a point that turns on the resources of common speech. For it was Dylan who, more than anyone else, saw how to go beyond copying the pop staples of blues, ballads and country in order to create a newly distinctive idiom.