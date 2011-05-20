In recent weeks, we've seen an entirely new issue where conservatives have persuaded themselves to believe a proposition which experts, as a matter of objective reality rather than normative values, consider bonkers. The new belief is that the United States doesn't really have to lift the debt ceiling -- the strong version being that it's completely unnecessary or even beneficial, and the weak version being that the authorities are merely scaremongering. Like climate change denial and supply-side economics, the basis for this belief is an inscrutable mix of narrow self-interest (in this case, strengthening the GOP's bargaining position by adopting the classic game theory "mad man" position) and genuine ideological fanaticism. When the two forces are unleashed within the hermetically sealed environment of conservative movement thought, it can quickly expand into a powerful hallucinogenic notion.

Here, for instance, is Veronique de Rugy arguing that failure to lift the debt ceiling won't lead to a default on the debt or even the massive disruption of halting entitlement checks:

There is absolutely no reason for the U.S. to default on its debt unless it would like to. The U.S. owns roughly $2 trillion in assets that it can use, in addition to $2.2 trillion in tax revenue.

Also, it is really shocking to read Secretary Geithner continue to make threats about not being able to send out Social Security checks, Medicare payments, or military paychecks. This year, this would only be the case if Geithner decided not to pay for these obligations. According to the GAO, the Treasury secretary has the authority to prioritize payments, which means that, considering the country’s assets and revenue, there is enough cash to pay for these priorities and Geithner can make these payments first — that is, if he wants to.

Noah Kristula-Green points out some math problems here:

The Mercatus paper that de Rugy authored states that after paying off the debt, Social Security, Medicare, and Medicaid, that there would be only $400 billion left over for “other priorities”

So how much does that leave for say, the Department of Defense? (A part of the government that maybe a libertarian like de Rugy has no special love for but which Hannity certainly does.) Well the Defense budget for FY 2010 was more than $660 billion, and the Heritage Foundation would like to see Congress provide the minimum of $548 billion to the defense budget in FY 2011. So $400 billion is certainly not going to cover that.

And that’s just the defense budget. We still have the rest of the government to pay for. Nearly $500 billion in non-defense discretionary spending was spent in FY 2010. There simply will not be enough tax revenue to keep funding all services.

de Rugy replies, emphasizing the possibility of selling off government assets to pay the bills. Kristula-Green points out that is a total fantasy: