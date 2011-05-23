I've been harping on the significance of the House special election race in New York as a political bellweather. Obviously, every race is unique, and the presence of a right-wing populist third party candidate is hurting the Republicans. But that shouldn't district from the high significance of this outcome. James Hohmann has an excellent reported piece, with several telling chunks of detail:

1. Backing the Republican budget seemed like the sensible move for Jane Corwin at the time, but she is now backpedaling quickly:

She calls Ryan’s plan “a terrific first step” but makes clear that she will never support controversial vouchers for Medicare.



“It’s starting a conversation that we absolutely have to have, but I’m not married to it,” she said. “I certainly would entertain any proposals that would improve any of these programs. … I’ve been saying the same thing since Day One.”

2. Candidates in hostile territory usually try to localize their campaign. Sometimes they succeed. In NY-26, a heavily Republican district, the Democrat ought to be trying to localize the race, and the Republican to nationalize it. Instead it's the opposite: