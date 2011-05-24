How it reflects the diffidence of his world view

Who is the forty-fourth president of the United States? After two-and-a-half years, we should have a pretty good idea. But we still don’t. Barack Obama remains a canvas for the mind—a wondrous, vexing projection surface. He is a rock star and redeemer to his devotees, and a left-wing Darth Vader to his enemies. Yet, above all, he is a man of too many qualities; take your pick.

Or take his vaunted speech last week on North Africa and the Middle East. Advertised as a groundbreaking statement of policies and principles, it is in fact a basket of goodies—delicious or rotten ones, depending on who is tasting. Just look at the Israeli and Arab responses. Benjamin Netanyahu hated the speech, and said so in polite diplo-speak. Yet Gideon Levy, a leftish commentator for Ha’aretz, thinks it was a boon to Bibi, who can “now sigh with relief” that there won’t be a “diplomatic tsunami” because the U.S. “stands firmly by Israel.” Arabs, meanwhile, aren’t exactly rejoicing. “The Arab world doesn’t need any democracy lessons,” growled Hamas spokesman Abu Suhri. A Saudi wit, Suleiman Al Osaimi paid Obama a scathing compliment: “I like the way he speaks. What he says, however, is of little interest. When … you go back to the speech … you will soon realize that he has said nothing of consequence. They are mere words strung together in a nice way …every word is delivered smoothly and there is lot of clapping at the end, nothing else.”

On the one hand, Obama breaks with every U.S. president since the Six Day War by calling for a settlement with the Palestinians “based on the 1967 lines.” That is more than the fabled U.N. Resolution 242 demanded from Israel, which spoke about “withdrawal from territories occupied in the recent conflict,” not from all of them. Israel should also stop expanding the settlements. So why aren’t they yelling “four more years!” in Ramallah? Because Obama giveth and taketh. “Palestinian efforts to delegitimize Israel will end in failure,” he said. Isolation at the U.N. “won’t create an independent state.” As to the reconciliation between Fatah and Hamas, how could Israel “negotiate with a party that has shown itself unwilling to recognize your right to exist?” Palestine should be “sovereign,” but “non-militarized.” And “no peace can be imposed”—not by the U.S., not by anybody else.

Nice principles if you can get them, but not exactly what the Palestinians have in mind. Fine principles also suffuse the president’s perorations on the wider conflict, the one between the Arab peoples and their overlords from Tripoli to Damascus to Bahrain. The question, as Obama put it, is “what role America will play as this story unfolds.” Right. What follows is a delicious potpourri of desirables—well-balanced cadences of the yes-but kind.