With polls showing Democrats Kathy Hochul surging and likely to win today, the spin about what the race means is going to supercede the election itself. Republicans say the race tells you nothing about the Republican budget, which became its central issue, or the state of public opinion. (Here’s some spin from Eric Cantor and American Crossroads.) Mainstream analysts are taking a very cautious approach to interpreting the race. (Here’s a cautious Nate Silver, and an even more cautious Charlie Cook.)

I’m not so cautious. I think the race is quite significant. Yes, the race is almost certainly an outlier, in the sense that if Democrats everywhere could overperform the partisan division of their district as much as Kathy Hochul seems likely to, then they’ll easily sweep control of the House next year. That seems unlikely. Even as an outlier, though, this race fits together with other data to tell us that the political landscape has fundamentally shifted in the six months since the last elections. Take a look at this chart, compiled by Silver, plotting the 2010 House vote against that district’s 2008 presidential vote:

The 26th district in New York gave Barack Obama 46 percent of the vote in 2008. If you follow the Obama vote share along the horizontal axis, you see that a district that gave him 46 percent of the vote in 2008 would, on average, have given its Democratic House candidate under 40 percent of the vote in 2010.