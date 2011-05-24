The Tories of the era, in contrast to Brooks's picture of bipartisanship, not only did everything they could to put a halt to these developments; they also called on the army to ignore acts of parliament (!) over the question of Home Rule in Ireland. (The Tory leader, Bonar Law, famously remarked, "Ministers who gave that order would run a greater risk of being lynched in London than the Loyalists of Ulster would run of being shot in Belfast.") Brooks also completely omits the fact that the 1920s in Britain were a calamitous time, culminating in a General Strike, a depression, a stupid return to the Gold Standard, and short-sightedness in world affairs. It is distinctly odd that Brooks has chosen to celebrate this era as one of "constrictive competition" where "the system worked."