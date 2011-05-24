Former David Koch impersonator and current Green party candidate in NY-26 Ian Murphy worked as a volunteer for Jane Corwin in the high profile special election. Murphy is, at least putatively, running against Corwin, yet he's "volunteering for" her campaign while undermining it. This may be illegal; if it's not, it should be. It's certainly unethical. On the other hand, it's also completely hilarious:

“Hi, sir, my name’s Steve and I’m a volunteer for the Jane Corwin campaign–”

“Jesus!” a guy screams at me. “You know, I was thinking about voting for Corwin, but this is too much! You people have called me a dozen times in the last two days! I am sick of it!”

“But Jane Corwin wants to rule over you with an iron fist,” I calmly relay. “Don’t you crave strong leadership?”

“What?!” he balks. “An ‘iron fist’?”

“Yes,” I assure him. “These phone calls are just the beginning. When Jane’s in Congress she will do everything in her power to crush you mentally and physically.”

“Don’t call me again!” he says and slams down the receiver.

Is there some word that combines "unethical" and "hilarious"? Unethilarious? Murphy is also the author of the extremely funny (and, in my opinion, ethical) Jane Corwin parody campaign site. If you haven't taken a few minutes to tool around the site, you really need to.