Aside from the Madoff case, which fits uneasily with the others, the three main stories in the book are more morally complex than Stewart acknowledges. If you did not commit a crime (or a crime serious enough to prosecute), but you lied to investigators because you did do something that was embarrassing, should you go to jail? Stewart says yes, pointing out that perjury and obstruction of justice waste the government’s resources and interfere with investigations that may ferret out the guilty. Bonds’s refusal to testify about his drug use, for example, hampered efforts to collect evidence against the drug suppliers.

Yet these celebrity defendants suffered greatly as a consequence of acts for which they were not prosecuted. All were publicly humiliated, their careers ruined. All of them did wrong, but the level of culpability or the harm to others was low. (Libby did harm Plame by destroying her career as a covert agent, but inadvertently or possibly recklessly, not deliberately.) And all of them were doing what other people were doing who did not get prosecuted.

Moral qualms about sending people to jail for falsely denying guilt persuaded federal courts at one time to read the false statements statute narrowly and permit defendants a so-called exculpatory no. The doctrine, since repudiated by the Supreme Court, was a concession to human weakness, to the risk of prosecutorial abuse, and to sensitivities about tricking people into incriminating themselves in violation of the Fifth Amendment. It also made sense for more hard-nosed reasons. Prosecuting and jailing people requires resources: for every Martha Stewart who is taken down at great expense, real criminals go free. James Stewart is right that perjury raises government costs and should be deterred, but it makes even more sense to prosecute perjury that conceals real harm and not to prosecute perjury that conceals activities that are embarrassing but of no public importance. The exculpatory no rested on this reasonable judgment. The perjury and obstruction of justice convictions in cases like those of Stewart, Bonds, and Libby mainly save face for the government, which launches an investigation amid great fanfare and comes up short.

Stewart does not answer these arguments. Instead, he plays up the disagreeable aspects of each defendant’s personality and activities—Martha Stewart bossed around her subordinates, Bonds swaggered and philandered, and Libby belonged to the hated Bush administration—so we don’t feel bad about their ruined lives. If legal justice is questionable, poetic justice can always take its place—at least in journalistic narratives if not in life. The book exploits the frisson that we all feel at seeing the mighty brought to their knees.

What to make of these four cases? Stewart awkwardly ties them together with the claim that they illustrate an epidemic of perjury that is undermining America’s system of justice. He cites “mounting evidence” of a perjury contagion, but he does not report the evidence aside from the impressions of some prosecutors. Indeed, he deflates the premise of his book in the next sentence, noting that “because there are no statistics, it’s impossible to know for certain how much lying afflicts the judicial process, and whether it’s worse now than in previous decades.”