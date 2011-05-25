Bloomberg View publishes its first unsigned editorial, explaining its editorial philosophy:

In our case, we hope that over time a general philosophy will emerge. Right now, we can’t say precisely what that philosophy will be, only that it will be committed to transparency and tolerance, to nonpartisanship and intellectual honesty, to free markets and data-driven solutions to national and international problems -- values embodied by Mike Bloomberg, the founder of Bloomberg LP.

I guess they're really going to be holding the Bloomberg administration's feet to the fire.