Steele does essentially nothing to bolster his argument that Obama's race is the secret to his political success. It's a deep-seated belief among conservatives, resting on the (usually unstated) assumption that traditional white-on-black racism no longer exists.

Alan Abramowitz recently examined some actual data, and found that racial resentment correlates strongly with disapproval of Obama. (It also correlates with race, partisanship and ideology, so Abramowitz controlled for those factors and found that racial resentment still correlated highly with views of Obama.)

Now, that data does not actually disprove Steele's claim. It's just as possible that white approval of Obama is being driven by anti-racism as it is that white opposition to Obama is being driven by racial resentment. Obviously, elements of both exist. Figuring out whether Obama's race is a net positive or negative is far from easy.

The conservative belief in Obama's black magic has caused most of them to avoid challenging his character and instead focus their attacks on his policy. Oddly, Steele endorses the opposite approach:

To thwart this, Republicans will have to break through the barrier of political correctness.

Mr. McCain let himself be intimidated by Obama's cultural charisma, threatening to fire any staff member who even used the candidate's middle name. Donald Trump shot to the head of the Republican line by focusing on Mr. Obama as a president, calling him our "worst" president. I carry no brief for Mr. Trump, but his sudden success makes a point: Another kind of charisma redounds to those willing to challenge political correctness—those unwilling to be in thrall to the president's cultural charisma.

Really? Donald Trump's brief star turn, in which he quickly became radioactively unpopular, provides a positive example for Republicans to follow?