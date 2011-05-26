Who knows what kind of shell that was, or how long it had lain in wait in the dry sidewalk dirt? It could have been an aerial bomb left over from the Soviet occupation that ended more than 20 years ago, or a projectile from one of the many times Mazar-e-Sharif changed hands in the internecine wars of the 1990s. It could have been an antitank mine. According to the U.N, Mine Action Service, land mines and old ordnance kill or injure, on average, 40 Afghans each month, and more than 1.3 million people live in areas highly contaminated by explosives.

So routine is this awful oblation that the police abandoned the investigation of the boys’ deaths after ensuring that the shell was not a roadside bomb placed in the sidewalk by Taliban insurgents. In a land where conflict is a near-perpetual state, the newest agents of violence take priority over afterbirths of former fratricides and invasions. The police spokesman in Mazar-e-Sharif did not even know how many children were killed in the blast. “Three or four,” he said. “I will have no further details.”

An hour after the explosion, the bodies of Ibrahim and Ismail lay on the floor of their father’s house. Their white morgue shrouds were badly stained with blood and soot, and relatives had draped them with mismatched bed sheets. Ibrahim’s was fuchsia. Ismail’s was brown and yellow sunflowers. The children were so disfigured, contorted so grotesquely in early rigor mortis, that it was difficult to guess the human shapes under the cotton.

Women filed past a battery of scuffed jerry cans the boys would never again take to the street water pump and sat along the wall, moaning and slapping their knees. The boys’ mother sat between the two small bodies, her mouth moving wordlessly, because no sound could match her grief. In the anteroom, a young man leaned his forehead against the wall and wept, his bloody hands hanging by his sides, his back to the world and to the neverending state of war.

Outside, on Forty Meters Street, men went into macabre cleaning mode. They scoured the children’s blood off their clothes under the corner water pump. They scraped the children’s blood off the dirt road with shovels, but blades fell off old handles with a clink, as though the iron, too, failed in the face of such inconceivable heartache. A man picked up five singed flip-flops and carried them a few feet, then dropped them into a ditch.