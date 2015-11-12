For some years now it has been happily apparent that capital punishment was on its way out in the United States, as it was in most of the Western world. Thirteen states had either restricted capital punishment to a small class of quite special cases, or abolished it altogether. In the federal jurisdiction, the official position of the Department of Justice, conveyed to Congress by Attorney General Ramsey Clark while serving as deputy attorney general, has been in favor of abolition. Even in states where capital punishment still formally existed, scarcely any executions took place, owing to the (evidently systematic) exercise of executive clemency. There was in the United States one execution in 1966.

More recently, however, the trend has been reversed in two important states with respect to the exercise of executive clemency. Governor Ronald Reagan of California and Governor Claude R. Kirk Jr. of Florida—both no softies, they tell the world—ran on law enforcement platforms, and they propose to let “justice” be done. California has already had two executions this year. (There has been one in Colorado as well.) There have been no more in California and none in Florida, because the movement for abolition has shifted to the judicial forum, and has achieved there an initial success.

The judiciary, in modern times, has always acted as something of a brake on capital punishment, for it was often in death cases that criminal procedure was subjected to the most rigorous judicial scrutiny. It has been in death cases very frequently also that reforms in criminal procedure received their initial formulation. Death cases heighten judicial sensitivity, not unnaturally, and an ingenious argument of opponents of capital punishment—effective in some quarters, one may suppose—is that judges might not be so intent on the observance of every last procedural nicety, if they were not conscious that every so often what hangs in the balance for the defendant is not a term in prison terminable by parole, but life itself.

Now the judiciary is being asked to take a more direct look at the constitutionality of capital punishment—as such. The contention is that under present conditions, given the little bit more that we know now about the nature of crime and the possibilities of deterring it—not a whole lot more than was known a century ago, perhaps, but something, anyway—and given the consistent trend toward limitation and abolition of capital punishment throughout the Western civilized world, the execution of criminals by the state should be considered a cruel and unusual punishment forbidden by the Eighth and Fourteenth Amendments.