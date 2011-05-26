The headlines don’t tell the whole story, of course. Read through any of the stories on industry hiring and you’ll discover, quickly, that the new jobs aren’t nearly as good as the old ones. That’s by design. As part of the bankruptcy arrangement that kept Chrysler and GM in business, the United Auto Workers agreed to a two-tiered wage system. New factory workers start at $14 an hour, or basically half of what veteran workers make.

Don’t forget, too, that the hiring spree comes after a very, very long string of layoffs. It’s going to take Detroit a long time to dig out of its economic hole. And in that sense, the auto industry really is emblematic of the country as a whole.

Still, everything is relative. If the Obama Administration hadn't stepped up, far more people would have lost jobs and the entire region (maybe the entire country) could have experienced depression-like conditions. But it never got that bad and, today, unemployment in the auto states is falling sharply.

The UAW is already agitating to raise wages on that lower tier -- as it should. But its leadership has also indicated that it understand economics, and that the the companies must remain competitive with foreign-owned factories here and abroad. As UAW vice president Joe Ashton told reporters on Wednesday, “It’s no good making $28, $38 or $48 an hour if you don’t have a job.”

Update: Steve Benen checks in on GM's operation in Lordstown, Ohio, and finds similar developments there.