In the next issue of Newsweek: More celebrity bylines than ever before!

One of the most striking changes to Newsweek in recent months has been the influx of celebrity authors. The current issue alone contains contributions from Gordon Brown, Cindy McCain, Betty White, and A.Q. Khan, the Pakistani scientist who sold nuclear secrets to Iran, Libya, and North Korea; he penned an article titled, “I Saved My Country From Nuclear Blackmail.” The New Republic has obtained a copy of the table of contents for Newsweek’s next issue:

COLUMNS

Why I’m Running For President

Newt Gingrich

The Right Way to Strengthen Libyan Civil Society

Saif Qaddafi

The Netanyahu I Know

Eric Cantor

Arnold’s Lovechild: What I Would Have Done If I’d Known

Linda Tripp

FEATURES

A Very Palin Wedding

Track Palin and Britta Hanson’s high school romance, wartime promises and windswept mountaintop vows.

A dispatch by Tina Brown

Plus: Tripp on Track

An exclusive interview

American Barbarism

I would like to make it clear that always and profoundly, I have been a devoted friend to women.

By Dominique Strauss-Kahn, as told to Bernard-Henri Lévy