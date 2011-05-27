Why the West should focus on getting key tribes to abandon the Libyan leader.

The defection of Libyan oil czar Shukri Ghanem has reignited hope that Muammar Qaddafi’s regime is inching toward collapse. Yet this supposedly “high-level defection” was anything but. Ghanem, the chairman of the National Oil Corporation, was a marginal, American-educated technocrat recruited to ingratiate Libya with an international community suspicious of the eccentric Qaddafi and wary of his 20 years of support for terrorist groups. With no power base of his own, Ghanem was completely beholden to the Libyan leader and often frustrated by Qaddafi’s inner circle, which thwarted his reform program.

Ghanem’s defection is the latest in a long line of desertions, including Justice Minister Mustafa Abd Al Jalil, who now heads the rebel’s transitional council and former Foreign Minister Moussa Koussa, who, in previous decades, was responsible for killing Libyan opposition figures abroad. The international community has made much of these men’s decision to leave Qaddafi’s government, but, in fact, departures have done little to weaken the Libyan leader. And future desertions are unlikely to have more impact. Indeed, if Western powers want to topple the Libyan strongman, they should pay less attention to defectors and instead focus on the real power behind the throne: the tribes that prop up Qaddafi.

After a successful stint as minister of economics and trade between 2001 and 2003, Ghanem, a graduate of Tufts University and former director of research for the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries, was named prime minister in June 2003. But he soon ran afoul of Qaddafi’s hard-line inner circle, who feared that Ghanem’s proposals to privatize state companies and dismantle monopolies would jeopardize their economic interests. Without an independent power base, Ghanem was not able to resist these hard-liners, who thwarted the prime minister’s plan of “transforming Libya into a free market and a hub for trade between Africa, Europe and the rest of the world,” leaving him exasperated. His economic policies angered the Libyan public as well. After Ghanem withdrew subsidies on fuel and food staples in 2005 without corresponding increases in state salaries, largely stagnant since the 1980s, protests erupted in several cities.

His lack of diplomatic tact—a local oil official told American diplomats he was “autocratic” and “jealous of his prerogatives”—coupled with his inability to navigate Libya’s byzantine power labyrinth, led to his termination and a transfer to head the country’s national oil company in 2006.There, he managed to alienate both the local staff and international oil executives. According to an American diplomatic cable released by Wikileaks, a ConocoPhilips manager described him as “combative.” Another noted how Ghanem threatened ExxonMobil that Libya would take retaliatory measures if oil companies did not press Congress about rescinding legislation giving victims of terror attacks perpetrated by states like Libya expanded rights. Indeed, far from being “one of its most experienced international negotiators,” as The New York Times put it, Ghanem proved largely inept at managing Libya’s relations with the foreign community. When he crossed into Tunisia last week, it was likely because Ghanem understood that his role in Libya had reached the end of line, not because he opposed Qaddafi’s rule in principle.