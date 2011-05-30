The case for lowering the voting age … to zero.

In some interpretations of the history of the franchise in the United States, the story has been one of moving gradually, sometimes painfully so, away from limits on who could vote: Over time, property restrictions were dropped, then ethnicity (de jure), then gender, then ethnicity (de facto), with even the minimum age dropping to 18 after the passage and ratification of the 26th Amendment forty years ago this spring. While there have been some exceptions to this overall trend—for example, voting was made more difficult by voter registration laws during the Progressive era and, more recently, the disenfranchisement of felons and even ex-felons—most Americans would agree that the basic story is one of the triumph of universal suffrage. But that’s not actually the case. Millions of Americans are regularly disenfranchised because they have not reached the minimum required age. This begs the obvious question: Why can’t children vote?

While the question might sound preposterous at first, a fairly good case can be made for a system that I would term “vote-from-birth,” in which age limits on voting would be eliminated entirely. Not only would older teens be allowed to vote independently, but parents would be responsible for casting votes on behalf of those too young to do so for themselves. Even if you don’t ultimately buy into the idea, a thorough working through of the logic behind it proves helpful in parsing out some pretty basic questions about our belief in democracy.

Perhaps you’re thinking at this point: Surely, teenagers are too ill-informed to cast votes. But we don’t restrict the vote based on wisdom or on knowledge of the political system for current voters, including those who never finished high school or are otherwise unlikely to make wise choices. I think we’re quite right not to do so, and to remember that ignorance as the stated grounds for restricting the ballot has been a common and unfortunate thread in American history. Indeed, once kids have reached the age where they begin to assume responsibility for themselves in other portions of life, they should be able to vote as well. For argument’s sake, I’d set it at 15, the age they begin high school and a new level of independence, but I’d be open to arguments for a lower or slightly higher limit as well.

But what about even younger kids, for whom parents, under the vote-from-birth system, would cast votes by proxy? To make the case for this, it’s necessary to being with a more basic question: Why do we have elections to begin with? What, in other words, is the advantage of democracy? One of the strongest justifications for democracy is to aggregate interests. And, if democracy is at least partly about aggregating interests, the case for voting from birth is surprisingly strong.