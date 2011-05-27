But at the eleventh hour, Saleh refused to pick up the pen, and a throng of baltigiya—“his Rent-A-Mob,” one protester quipped—blocked the road leading to the United Arab Emirates Embassy in Sana’a, trapping a group of diplomats, including the U.S. and British ambassadors, who had gathered to watch the president sign the accord. The next day, an all-out street battle erupted in the capital’s swanky Hassaba neighborhood, as government forces in tanks fought defected members of the Yemeni military and tribesmen from the wealthy al-Ahmar family, whose patriarch, Sadiq al-Ahmar, heads the powerful Hashid tribe. While Sadiq al-Ahmar has not publicly broken with the president, two of his influential brothers have. The tribesmen, for their part, shelled the Ministry of Interior building and took over various government buildings throughout the day.

The result of Sunday’s dramatic political standoff, combined with the pitched street battles that have continued through Thursday, is that a sizable portion of the youth protesters and tribes allied against Saleh no longer have confidence in seeking a negotiated settlement with the regime. This is due in part to the fact that the JMP lost all credibility with the protesters after agreeing to the deal that Saleh refused to sign on Sunday. The protesters argued it let Saleh off the hook too easily and, by allowing his party to continue to rule, it betrayed the core principles of the revolution.

And in the months that the JMP has spent waffling and quibbling over details of botched deals in boardrooms, the diverse and factionalized protest movement itself has, against all odds, developed a political voice of its own. The so-called Youth Revolution for Change has officially wearied of negotiations with Saleh and expanded its ambitions beyond the terms of a possible settlement. Instead, it wants a revolution, and it wants it now. “People are getting impatient. They don’t want to negotiate with the president,” says Shatha al-Harazi, a young reporter at the Yemen Times. “They want regime change.” But after four months of sustained, non-violent protests across Yemen, how best to bring that about is increasingly unclear. “There’s talk of marching on the [Presidential] Palace. It’s a dangerous move, and it will mean violence,” says al-Harazi. “But some people are beginning to think violence is the only way.”

The youth movement’s official leadership, however, maintains that violence will only strengthen Saleh’s hand. Jamal Nassar, a spokesman for the Coordinating Council of the Youth Revolution for Change, says the leadership is still counseling peace and patience. Although he admits that keeping hundreds of thousands of protesters, all of whom have immediate access to weapons—Yemen is one of the most highly-armed nations in the world—from resorting to violence will be an uphill struggle. “Arms are abundantly available, it’s true. But we must choose not to use them,” he says. “Our revolution is different than the revolution in Egypt. Here, the president has the money, the army, and the power. If Saleh forces us into a violent civil war, he will win.”

Indeed, Saleh has managed to balance atop a highly factionalized nation for thirty-two years, surviving two civil wars and outliving nearly all his political rivals. He has proven himself a brilliant, if unabashedly Machiavellian, political tactician, and Nassar cautions against underestimating him. “Sparking violence and chaos is his last card,” he said. “If there is civil war, Saleh will be victorious. He will be able to regain his credibility by showing the international community that he is necessary to keep Yemen from being ‘al-Qaedastan.’” In other words, if a full-blown civil war breaks out, the Coordinating Council fears that the United States and the GCC will back away from pressuring Saleh to leave and revert back to their old ways of buttressing the existing military and governmental institutions in order to keep the peace.