My latest Kaiser Health News column follows, although I'll probably have more to say on this subject after the long weekend:

Even before Tuesday's special election in New York, in which Medicare figured so prominently, congressional Republicans and their supporters had altered their rhetoric about the cherished government health insurance program. Instead of defending their plan to effectively end Medicare, at least in its current form, they accused Democrats of being the real culprits out to do in the program.

Their argument goes like this: Democrats enacted huge cuts to Medicare as part of the Affordable Care Act. President Barack Obama has since proposed even deeper cuts as part of his deficit reduction plan. These cuts will inevitably mean less care for seniors, one way or another. And so it is the Democrats, not the Republicans, who are out to destroy Medicare.

At least, that's what the talking points are. And, like most political claims, these have some elements of truth. Democrats really did enact substantial Medicare cuts as part of their health care reform law and Obama really has proposed still deeper cuts as part of a deficit reduction plan. And it's a good thing, too, because the financial burden of Medicare would eventually become unsustainable if the program keeps growing in the way that it has been. Reforming the program and, yes, slowing that growth is the responsible thing to do.