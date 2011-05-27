For one, if you look at a “pocket” of higher transit access outside of where a lot of service is expected like a downtown, then it’s likely that there is a commuter rail or bus hub where a lot of service is concentrated. The more frequent the service and the higher the number of routes that connect to the hub, the better the access looks. A lot of this is common in the New York metro area, especially on Long Island where bus and commuter rail service is clustered to create many of these kinds of pockets. However, it doesn’t necessarily take rail to create a pocket of good transit. Metro Minneapolis has a system that includes transit centers where several bus routes connect, and nearby neighborhoods often get increased access because of it.

Focusing in on these pockets could be a positive step for going through with some of the recommendations that Missed Opportunity makes regarding collaboration between local, metro, state, and federal level authorities to make sure that not only housing but also jobs go where transit service is already concentrated. This could also show urban planners a way to evaluate just what services are doing a good job connecting people to jobs.

Next, we’ll look at the opposite situation, islands of transit isolation.