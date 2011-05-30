Lance Armstrong and American exceptionalism.

The moment when it started to seem obvious that something might be up with Lance Armstrong—that the sudden dominance of Americans in a sport they had previously ignored might be built on shaky foundations—had nothing directly to do with Armstrong himself. It was the end of the talent-light 2006 Tour de France, robbed of its stars both by Armstrong’s retirement and Operation Puerto, the officious anti-doping investigation that ended with bans for many of cycling’s strongest contenders. A previously obscure American named Floyd Landis, the prodigal son of Pennsylvania Mennonites who had spent years as a support rider for Armstrong, had taken a thin lead through the race’s early stages, but his advantage collapsed dramatically on the mountainous approach to the Alpine village of La Toussuire, when Landis could no longer handle the pace and simply cracked. “Landis,” one live-blog proclaimed, “is just dead.” He finished twenty-third in the stage, and his hopes for victory seemed over.

The next day’s race was the most astonishing sporting event I’ve ever seen; Landis literally seemed to defy the physics of cycling. Because so much resistance is absorbed by the leading rider in a pack, even the greatest individual rider cannot outpace an engaged Peloton over long distances, and the sport’s strategy depends upon finding the moments (the end of a long mountain climb, usually) when the marginal advantage a great single rider enjoys can be leveraged. But on a long mountain stage, a day after his race seemed over, Landis broke away from the pack, a full hundred and twenty kilometers from the finish line, and simply kept on going for a whole afternoon, riding away from all the best cyclists in the world, a little boy escaping. Landis, a solid professional but never in a decade-long career considered a star, won the stage by nearly six minutes. The Guardian compared him to the sport’s greatest champions—the Belgian Eddy Merckx, the Frenchman Bernard Hinault—and wrote that Landis’s coup “stood comparison with anything his illustrious predecessors achieved.” L’Equipe, somewhat more cynically, published a cartoon of Landis as a mouse, wearing the leader’s yellow.

If the French were predisposed towards a certain skepticism, it was because they had spent the better part of a decade watching Armstrong do basically the same thing: finding new reserves of energy when he should have been tanked, seeming to obey his own special physics. The Texan’s iconic triumph came in 2001, near the summit of the Alpe d’Huez, when he and the second-greatest rider in the world, Jan Ullrich, had more or less shed the rest of the field. Armstrong glared into Ullrich’s eyes and simply pedaled away. One superhuman Yank a dyspeptic Gaul might accept—if grudgingly, if skeptically—but two? There were not many possible explanations. Perhaps the American riders—who somewhat obnoxiously touted their superior training regimens, their single-minded focus on the Tour, and the elaborate, expensive wind-tunnel technologies they used to improve their bikes and gear and to shave seconds off their times—had, in their relentless quest to win, simply mastered the science of the sport in a way the Europeans never had. Or perhaps they had cheated.

The allegation noose, years in the weaving, began constricting pretty tightly around Armstrong’s neck last week, and it is his former teammates, his ex-friends, who are doing the tightening. Landis was disgraced, stripped of his title, and eventually accused the Texan of doping, too. Armstrong’s longtime teammate, Tyler Hamilton, appeared on “60 Minutes” last Sunday and said Armstrong had taken performance enhancing drugs. Yet a third American teammate, George Hincapie—perhaps the only one of this cadre beloved by the European cycling press—reportedly told a grand jury of still more doping transgressions, these committed by he and Armstrong together. And yet—because this is Armstrong, and because of the special symbolism he has acquired—the drama has provided a fascinating window into the decade-long battle between Americans and Europeans over the idea of American exceptionalism, and it has revealed each of these two cultures on opposite coasts of the Atlantic at their worst, their most reptilian.