One of the big technical dilemmas confronting Warren loyalists was the fact that they were forced to become a “fan” of Congressman McHenry’s Facebook page before being granted access to pillory him. This aroused the fear of artificially inflating his Facebook fan base. Thankfully, helpful fellow Warrenites were there to lend a hand with instructional posts like this one: “Quick Tip: If you hit ‘Like’ so you can post on the wall, there's an unlike button at the bottom left page for when you’re finished!” On Wednesday, the congressman had 3,963 likes; by Friday it had spiked to 5,491. Warren’s defenders apparently weren’t getting the message. But whatever their shortcomings in Internet aptitude, they more made up for them with clever taunts: “Wow, you’re getting a lot of ‘likes’ Representative! Pity they aren’t broken down by irony.”

The more I considered it, however, the more the average age of Warren’s defenders made sense. Angry at Wall Street’s complicity in the financial collapse and the damage it has wrecked upon pension plans, befuddled by the cynical and shoddy evasions of guilt by credit agencies and banks, the folks I spoke to all possessed a preternatural craving for a straight talker—and they found it in Warren. “Elizabeth Warren is the person we can most count on to tell the truth,” Buchannon wrote on McHenry’s page. Indeed, Warren has made a career out of standing up for consumers on so-called kitchen table issues, and her plain language has won her points and even made her a fan favorite during appearances on “Dr. Phil” and John Stewart’s “Daily Show.” “Any time I’ve heard her speak on TV, she has seemed to have a very firm grasp of the things that caused the financial meltdown,” Buchannon told me over the phone. “She seems to be able to explain things so that everyone can understand. It seems like all these credit card companies and banks want to hide behind legalese and it’s almost impossible to understand.”

In part, it is Warren’s folksy style that has helped make her a middle-class populist hero. And as the daughter of a janitor, the Oklahoman has the roots to back it up. “She comes off like one of us, ready to protect us,” says Darlene Stukas, a 56-year-old retiree from Acworth, Georgia, who a day before had urged McHenry to apologize to this “wonderful woman.” “She has shown herself to be a champion of the common people … willing to stick up for us in the face of the onslaught from the bankers,” says Bill Pierce, a 50-year-old concert sound engineer from Tucson who took to Facebook to deride McHenry’s “boorish behavior.” Later, he told me he was a constituent of Gabby Giffords, adding that “seeing civility return to our national discourse has special meaning to me.”

To be sure, it also doesn’t hurt that McHenry appears in many ways the perfect stooge for banking interests. Among his top campaign contributors in 2010 were Wells Fargo, Bank of America and the American Bankers Association. This is not surprising when you consider his district, once blue-collar backcountry, is now becoming a bedroom community for banking-centric Charlotte. Carolyn Mabry, a 48-year-old dancer, writer, and fire performer from Raleigh, took it upon herself to repeatedly repost McHenry’s donor record on his Facebook wall. “We need to spread THESE truths far and wide!” she wrote. Stan Ford, who works at an oil and gas company in Houston, decided to do the same, explaining to me that he blames these Wall Street special interests for the recession that has hit his family members. While he’s no liberal, Ford still believes Warren is the best person to run the CFPB: “Wall Street and Big Banks are terrified of her, which means she is on the right track.”

In the face of this maelstrom of criticism, McHenry, for the most part, has taken the high road. His staffers have not been wholesale deleting posts (which would be difficult anyway, given their rapid rate of entry). On Wednesday, “Team McHenry” wrote to “our Facebook friends,” praising the “open forum” and encouraging respectful discussion of “all points of view.” Occasionally, a McHenry supporter will appear, a lone wolf crying out in the wilderness, and the post will be promptly defaced by a stream of negative comments from Warren supporters. In the meantime, McHenry has taken a few cheap shots elsewhere, calling Warren out on Twitter for her “complete disregard for congressional oversight,” and linking to a Washington Examiner story that said she “skipped out” of the hearing.