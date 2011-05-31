Another prominent international figure has been arrested on charges of sexually abusing a housekeeper at a high-end New York hotel. This time the accused is the former chairman of a top Egypt bank and the alleged incident occurred at the Pierre Hotel.

I assume this is the kind of story that nobody would have noticed as recently as a month ago, before Dominique Strauss-Kahn, former head of the International Monetary Fund, was accused of sexually assaulting a housekeeper at the Sofitel in Manhattan. Now people are taking notice of these things. And that's probably a good thing.

While I have no idea whether the charges in either case are true, inappropriate treatment of hotel housekeepers certainly doesn't seem to be unusual. I’ve interviewed many hotel housekeepers over the years. (Many don’t have health insurance.) And although I've never had anybody tell me about sexual assault, I've heard about unwanted sexual advances and outright harassment.

Last week, I got back in touch with some old sources and ended up speaking to a housekeeper from Southern California. Asking to be identified only as “Maria,” because she was worried about getting in trouble with her employer, she told me the following through a translator: