"Cell phones may cause cancer," news organizations around the world shouted today, after the World Health Organization's International Agency for Research on Cancer announced that cell phones are "possibly carcinogenic to humans." (Many people found out about the news while checking their cell phones. In other news, incidents of irony soared to record highs today.) More specifically, the IARC found "limited" evidence of a relationship between cell phone use and cases of glioma and acoustic neuroma, two types of brain cancer. Evidence for cell phones causing other types of cancer was "inadequate." However, IARC's release did not include many specifics about what studies they reviewed, promising to release the information in a few days. If you can't wait, though, The Study has tracked down a number of studies and papers on cell phones and brain cancer.

United States, 2001: Scientists at the National Cancer Institute analyzing brain tumor cases in Boston, Phoenix, and Pittsburgh found no connection between cell phone use and brain cancer, including glioma and acoustic neuroma. However, the data was "not sufficient to evaluate the risks among long-term, heavy users and for potentially long induction periods."

Denmark, 2004: Epidemiologists at the Danish Cancer Society looked at 100 brain cancer patients, and determined that there was no correlation between cell phone use (including length of use) and acoustic neuroma.

Sweden, 2004: Researchers at the Karolinska Institute in Stockholm studied patients diagnosed with acoustic neuroma from 1999 to 2002 in three Swedish cities. They found that while short-term cell phone use did not increase risk, using a cell phone for ten or more years did lead to increased risk of acoustic neuroma.