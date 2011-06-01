Glass Ceiling

Poll numbers like these help explain why the president has avoided talking publicly about the debt ceiling. In fact, a search of the White House database failed to find a single example of Obama uttering those two fateful words since leaving the Senate (where he voted against raising the debt ceiling in 2006). Instead, the issue has been left to the Treasury Department, which put out a well-argued fact sheet warning that default “would precipitate a self-inflicted financial crisis more severe than the one from which we are now recovering.” White House press secretary Jay Carney veers from calling a failure to act “calamitous” to blandly expressing optimism about an eventual deficit deal.

The Obama White House, in short, is treating this year’s debt-ceiling fight as if it were just another installment of the familiar legislative game of finding a majority of responsible adults. Their logic is that at the last minute enough Republicans will yield to pressure from the Chamber of Commerce and other business groups to find a formula to prevent the government from defaulting. After the populist posturing and deficit dramatics, the assumption is that the establishment will prevail because that is how it always works in American politics.

But two months before the Treasury Department exhausts the last of its borrowing authority (the current drop-dead date is August 2), there are ominous signs that this elite consensus just might fall apart.

Never before in memory has there been a congressional majority as bumptious as the House Republicans, who seem to believe that eviscerating Medicare is a reasonable price for granting enough grudging votes to raise the debt ceiling. Even more alarming is the ease with which mainstream Republicans have embraced the economically explosive fiction that a little default is a no-fault option. Appearing Sunday on ABC’s This Week, Tim Pawlenty argued that Obama “was setting up a false choice between default and raising the debt ceiling … [because] at least for a while, you can take away that false choice by ordering the Treasury to pay the obligations to outside creditors first.” Imagine the notion of the government paying the Chinese first and Social Security recipients when the Republicans finally got around to raising the debt ceiling.

Think it can’t happen here? Remember that in 2008, with the financial markets in free fall, the House initially voted down TARP, with 95 Democrats and 133 Republicans opting for the apocalypse over risking their reelection chances. During the 2010 campaigns from South Carolina to Nebraska, both Republicans and Democrats confided to me that voting for TARP the second time around was the most difficult political vote of their careers. Having done the responsible thing back in 2008 (and then discovering that the voters will never fully forgive them), these legislators are likely to let someone else mount the scaffold for the debt-ceiling vote.