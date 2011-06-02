Can Romney Win?

Today, Mitt Romney announces that he is running for president. Yes, he's been running for some time now. But today he makes it official, with a speech in New Hampshire.

Can he win? Jonathan Chait, proprietor of the "Romney Death Watch," is highly skeptical. I'm not. And we're talking about it today.

The exchange, which we will update throughout the day, reads just like our normal e-mail correspondence--only without the side notes about University of Michigan football. But maybe I'll convince Jon to share some thinking about Brady Hoke.