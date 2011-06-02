Ron Paul vs. Rand Paul!

[Guest post by Isaac Chotiner]
Representative Ron Paul, in Iowa:
"We're not on the verge of having a king, but we are on the verge of having way too much dictatorship in Washington, D.C.."
Senator Rand Paul, in Washington D.C.:
"I’m not for profiling people on the color of their skin, or on their religion, but I would take into account where they’ve been traveling and perhaps, you might have to indirectly take into account whether or not they’ve been going to radical political speeches by religious leaders. It wouldn’t be that they are Islamic. But if someone is attending speeches from someone who is promoting the violent overthrow of our government, that's really an offense that we should be going after--they should be deported or put in prison."