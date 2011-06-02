Mediscare And Elite Bias

Elite opinion and the biases of the news media, which are generally synonymous, tilt left on social issues, like gay rights, abortion and immigration, reflexively deeming conservative views as bigoted and irrational. On economics, elite opinion tilts slightly right -- opposed the the GOP agenda of debt-financed tax cuts, but strongly in favor of free trade. Elite opinion militantly favors deficit reduction and regards the cause of cutting entitlements as sacred writ.

Two conservative bloggers have posts that, in different ways, reflect the latter reality. Here's Ross Douthat describes elite support for entitlement cuts:

There’s much more elite support for spending restraint than there is for immigration enforcement. Yes, most professional bipartisans, Bloombergian Third Wayers, and Peter G. Peterson Fiscal Summit attendees believe that taxes need to rise as part of any balanced-budget deal. But as a rule, the “sensible centrist” demographic also genuinely believes that discretionary spending needs to be trimmed, entitlements need to be reformed, and so on down the list of deficit-hawk priorities. (The prevalence of these beliefs inside the Beltway, it should be noted, drive many liberals to distraction.) The biggest hurdle to cutting spending isn’t the sentiments of the political class; it’s the sentiments of the electorate, which believes in limited government and unlimited entitlement spending, and sees no contradiction between the two.

And here's Jennifer Rubin gloating about the news media's decision to side with the GOP on Medicare: