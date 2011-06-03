Sarah Palin: She’s Just Like Us!

The media’s 13 best non-stories about the former governor.

Despite the fact that she no longer holds office, has not clarified her political intentions, and seems intent, mainly, on making money, Sarah Palin coverage show no signs of letting up. Her recently launched bus tour—for the all-important purpose, as she has stated, of inviting “more people to be interested in all that is good about America”—is no exception. As we parse the constant updates from Palin’s not-a-presidential campaign, let’s take a look at previously issued breaking news on our favorite obsession.



Sarah Palin rides a bike. Palin revved up her tour at the “Rolling Thunder” motorcycle rally in Washington, DC this past weekend, despite a cold introduction from an event organizer. “This is not a political event,” legislative director Ted Shpak told MSNBC. “We’re not endorsing anybody, and she’s not speaking on our stage during our program.” Palin still got on a bike though, and the media was right behind her.



Sarah Palin’s bus NOT hit by a tornado. Wednesday evening, Sarah Palin’s tour bus was traveling along Interstate 90 when it passed a section of the road covered with debris. “A tornado ripped across the road in front of the #palinbustour—we don’t know how many minutes difference yet,” tweeted Nico Hines, a Washington correspondent for The Times of London. The NBC News team covering the tour left to cover the tornado, depriving viewers of other important Palin near-miss updates.



Sarah Palin buys a house. "Neighborly Advice to the Palins: In Arizona, the Sun Burns," reported The New York Times when the Palins purchased a house in Scottsdale this March. Was the desert-for-tundra swap a simple change of scenery? The “news helicopters flying overhead and reporters staking out the property,” thought otherwise. The Times story, apparently, was part of the circus, including this wisdom from a new neighbor: “[My] advice to Ms. Palin is that she drink a lot of water.”