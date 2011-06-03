Why Republicans Must Destroy Romney

Incidentally, this kind of makes me wish Romney won the 2008 election -- we'd have a stimulus and health care reform, and possibly cap and trade, and Republicans rather than Democrats would be bearing the political brunt of the aftermath of the financial crisis.

In an article arguing persuasively that Romney's health care problem is unsolvable, National Review's Ramesh Ponnuru argues that Romneycare displays a lack of conservative fervor:

Romney has a reputation for being willing to say anything to advance his political career, but one comment he made in a mid-May health-care speech cannot be doubted: He believed that his health-care plan was in the best interests of Massachusetts in 2006, and he believes it now. For a right-leaning businessman with no conservative philosophical roots, no great familiarity with the range of conservative thinking on health care, and no deep skepticism about the way politics and bureaucracies work, the plan must have had strong appeal.

The mandate would force people to behave responsibly: No more would people be able to pass their costs to the state by going without insurance and getting care from emergency rooms required by federal law to treat them. A “connector” or “exchange” would ingeniously allow for the growth of an individual market within the constraints of a federal tax law that favors employer-based coverage. Employers would give their employees money , and they would then choose among insurance plans offered by private companies through the connector. The federal government, through Medicaid, would relieve Massachusetts taxpayers of some of the costs of increased coverage. Romney could tell himself that the plan fostered competition and kept the private sector involved if not in charge. And while most conservative health-care experts were lukewarm, at best, about the proposal, it enjoyed the enthusiastic support of the Heritage Foundation, which had long favored (and had to some extent originated) many of its elements.

Note that in the first paragraph, Ponnuru says Romney had "no great familiarity with the range of conservative thinking on health care," and in the next he points out that Romney's plan had the enthusiastic backing of the Heritage Foundation. That's conservative health care thinking! It's certainly true that some even more right-wing conservatives pushed health care ideas to the right of what Heritage, and most Republicans, advocated from the early 1990s through 2009. But very few people in public life took these ideas seriously at the time Romney crafted his health care plan.

Romney is evidence that Obama's policies -- on economic stimulus, health care, the auto bailout, and pretty much everything -- are anything but the extreme socialism they now portray them as. His nomination would undercut their claims daily, and demonstrate it is the GOP, not Obama, that is proposing a radical new direction for the country. That's why they can't nominate him. Now, Republicans don't process the thought that way. In their minds, Obama's policies are truly radical, and their party somehow failed to grasp this radicalism until Obama took office. But that is the dynamic at work.