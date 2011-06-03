America’s Cities and Suburbs Becoming Safer

Last week the FBI’s report on crime in 2010 showed that both property and violent crime rates had fallen to their lowest levels in 40 years. A recent post by Richard Florida raised some interesting points about the latest numbers, particularly in parsing the trends in big cities versus smaller communities and pointing to what demographics might tell us about these changes.

Steven Raphael and I recently took a look at crime trends in the nation’s largest metro areas to figure out how the large national declines in both violent and property crime rates since the 1990s have played out across cities and different types of suburbs within these regions. Like Florida, we found communities didn’t share equally in these trends over the last several years. While cities and suburbs alike are much safer today than in 1990, central cities--the big cities that make up the hubs of the 100 largest metro areas--benefitted the most from declining crime rates. Among suburban communities, older higher-density suburbs saw crime drop at a faster pace than newer, lower-density emerging and exurban communities on the metropolitan fringe.

Florida mentions a number of factors that might be contributing to these crime declines. It’s clearly a complicated and multi-faceted issue that has engendered plenty of debate and discussion over the years. Case in point: the economy’s role, or lack thereof. While many might be surprised the downturn didn’t push crime up, other research has suggested that the economy isn’t quite the lever we might expect it to be.