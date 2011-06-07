Whipping Wal-Mart Into Shape

To understand this better, consider an analogy: Suppose you’re looking for a daycare center for your child. Three or four places have openings. Would you want to visit each of them? Or would you just pick the cheapest one and do a couple of inspections later, after your child was already enrolled? Wal-Mart (often acting through a middleman) places an order with a factory before it inspects the labor standards of the factory. Yes, after the order is placed, Wal-Mart might—might—do an inspection of a factory to see if labor standards are acceptable. But, if the factory falls short, it typically gets another chance, and another, and another.

I used to work in the corporate-social-responsibility field—I’ve written about it a few times, too—and the work took me to lots of factories around the world. The plants that counted Wal-Mart among their customers tended to be the worst of the lot. By contrast, Costco’s suppliers were much, much better. If a company wants to be serious about having decent suppliers, it can be—but being serious means you inspect a factory and get it to meet certain standards before you do business with it.

In an ideal world, Congress would pass a law requiring U.S. companies using foreign suppliers to monitor all of those suppliers for labor and environmental standards and to disclose the results online. Nike already does such monitoring and discloses its information voluntarily. (To be sure, Nike doesn't always find perfection in its suppliers, but its efforts at improvement are clearly serious. The company also posts the names and locations of all of the factories it uses. That’s impressive.) This doesn’t prevent Nike from seeking out cheap labor, but that’s not the point. What’s considered a good wage in, say, Vietnam is obviously just a fraction of what’s considered a good wage in the United States. Rather, what Nike does is encourage the right kind of competition—competition among players who don’t break all the rules.

Of course, the chances of such a law being enacted swiftly are probably about as high as the chances New York City pension funds will get Wal-Mart to change its ways. (That’s nicer than saying zero.) The track record of Congress on foreign labor issues isn’t exactly stellar. When the Marianas Islands, which are under U.S. supervision, came under pressure for having factories with pretty serious labor violations, Jack Abramoff brought members of Congress out on “fact-finding” trips (at least 88 of them) to the islands for some quick factory tours and a round or two of golf. The congressman, unsurprisingly, saw very little to complain about.

Then again, things on the Marianas Islands have supposedly gotten better since then, thanks to reforms passed by Congress. So improvements aren’t impossible. Major legislation just takes years, even decades, to bring about. (Ask Henry Waxman, the master of relentlessness.) Meanwhile, the push by New York City pension funds for a slightly better Wal-Mart has been a welcome prod in the direction of decency. It’s not going to lead to anything substantial soon, but it’s a start.