We Won't Have Newt Gingrich To Kick Around Any More Until Mid-June

Newt Gingrich has figured out the best way to stop doing things that make Republicans hate him -- go on vacation:

Following a bumpy debut as an official candidate which included fumbling an answer about his support for House Budget Chairman Paul Ryan’s Medicare plan and a report that he carried as much as $500,000 in “revolving charge account” at luxury jeweler Tiffany & Co, the former House speaker has set off for a vacation with his wife Callista. ...

They had long scheduled time off early in the campaign,” said Gingrich spokesman Rick Tyler. “They spent a long time, really with no break, preparing for the campaign. This week was an opportunity to get away together, and they decided it was important to stick to that schedule. We’ll be back next week.”

I think it will help, but of course it's not fullproof. Gingrich could wind up backing his RV over Ronald Reagan's grave or something.

While Gingrich reloads, Amy Sullivan has some outside the box strategic advice for him: