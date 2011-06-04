California Dreaming

Some of the most interesting developments in health care policy these days aren’t taking place in Washington. They’re taking place in Sacramento and the rest of California, where public officials, private sector leaders, and activists are working to implement the Affordable Care Act.

Remember, under the terms of the law, states must must do everything from setting up new insurance exchanges to slapping regulations on insurers. (If states don't, the feds step in.) That generally means enacting legislation and, this week, California lawmakers were busy doing their part--passing bills that would, among other things, give California regulators more power to reject unreasonable premiums and streamline enrollment into Medicaid. Health Access, an advocacy group that has championed these measures, has all the details at its blog.

California is not the only state moving aggressively to implement health care reform. For all of the news that opponents of the law have generated, several states have embraced it. Mostly it’s more liberal states, like Maryland, where lawmakers have already passed legislation to create an insurance exchange and where, last week, the governor appointed the people to run it. But even some more conservative states are moving forward. As Politico’s Sarah Kliff reported on Friday, the governor in Alabama has issued an executive order to prepare an exchange and is busy fighting with the Republican legislature over securing adequate funds for the law’s planned expansion of Medicaid.

But California is, as always, a unique place. I visited there last month, on a reporting trip sponsored by the Kaiser Family Foundation. I came away convinced that no single state better showcases the perils of reform -- or the promise.