Accept Serbia

Why the European Union can’t afford to exclude the Balkan state indefinitely.

In the aftermath of the arrest of Ratko Mladic, all eyes are now on Serbia’s application for European Union membership (see, for example here, here, and here). After all, the arrest of Mladic, whom Time described as “Europe’s most wanted war-crimes suspect”, was supposed to be the major remaining obstacle to Serbia joining the EU. Even Catherine Ashton, the high representative of the European Union for foreign affairs and security policy, who was on her way to Belgrade to meet with Serbian President Boris Tadic when the news of Mladic’s arrest broke, wrote that there was an important “link between Tadic’s wish to take Serbia into the European Union and his insistence on removing the stain of how Serbia’s rulers behaved in the 90s.” With Mladic behind bars, Serbia, it seems, is ready to follow Croatia into the EU.

Or does it? After all, this is hardly a shining moment for the EU. For starters, the body currently faces a serious challenge to the successful implementation of its most ambitious policy: the single currency project embodied in the euro. Ireland, Portugal, and Greece have all required financial bailouts, and rumors persist that Greece may still default on its debts and possible even leave the euro-zone. More generally, it it has been claimed that expansion fatigue has set in, and, in particular, there are lingering concerns that Bulgaria and Romania were admitted to the EU too early. Furthermore Serbian membership will force the EU to confront the thorny issue of Kosovo, which has declared independence from Serbia and been recognized by many foreign countries, but not by the government in Belgrade.

In other words, Serbia’s EU dream may be farther off than many people think. For example, an op-ed in The Australian said Mladic’s arrest is “raising false membership hopes” for Serbia, and The Economist has noted that, “for Europe’s politicians, whose voters do not much like the idea of further expansion, Serbia’s failure to catch Ratko Mladic was convenient. With the country’s most egregious suspected war criminal at liberty, the European Union had a plausible reason to prevaricate about admitting it.”

Yet it is crucial that the EU resist the temptation to put off Serbian membership indefinitely. As the Arab Spring reminds us, democratization is a fragile process fraught with a myriad of pitfalls and unlimited ways for the process to be derailed. As I have previously argued in The New Republic, the presence of the EU has been one of the most important factors in the democratization of East-Central Europe, including the Balkans. The body provides countries with direct assistance for democratic development, which is surely important. But, even more critically, it pushes progressive reform by dangling the carrot of EU membership in front of states, but saying it can’t be attained before certain democratic criteria are met.