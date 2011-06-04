On the Brink

Will President Saleh’s latest gamble in Yemen prove his downfall?

On Friday, hundreds of tribesmen armed with anti-aircraft mortars, rockets, machine guns, and grenades launched a prolonged attack on the presidential palace in the Yemeni capital of Sana’a, wounding Ali Abdullah Saleh, Yemen’s president of thirty-three years. It’s a fitting cap on what has amounted to nearly two weeks of horrendous violence across Yemen, distilled in recent news into a confusing smear of images featuring billowing black smoke, tanks rumbling through urban centers, and men in fluttering keffiyehs firing machine guns from broken windows. So with all that drama at your fingertips, here’s something to keep in mind: Despite what it looks like, Yemen has not yet slipped into full-blown civil war. But the yet part is important. With his deliberate escalation of violence on all fronts, what does President Saleh think he’s doing?

What we’re seeing now are two almost completely separate battles raging on Yemen’s streets. The first is a revenge battle between forces loyal to Saleh and those loyal to the wealthy Al-Ahmar family, which heads Yemen’s most powerful tribal confederation, the Hashid. This conflict is not new. It has been simmering behind the scenes for years, and only turned violent last Monday, when Saleh’s men fired on the mansion of Sadiq al-Ahmar, the family’s patriarch, in the posh Hasaba neighborhood of Sana’a. When Hashid tribesmen returned fire, so began this horrific street battle that has stretched from the southern part of Yemen’s capital to the main international airport six miles away. The latest death toll hovers around 140, but the violence has also had crushing humanitarian side effects. In many parts of the city, there’s no electricity, phone service, gasoline, or water, and many residents have been without cooking oil and basic food supplies since the fighting began. “It is too dangerous to leave, so we have no meat or vegetables,” my friend Faisa told me over a crackling phone line. “We are eating rice in the dark.”

The second battle raging on Yemen’s streets, meanwhile, is much more one-sided. It involves Yemeni security forces firing on the hundreds of thousands of unarmed protesters who have been camped out in cities across Yemen since February, calling for Saleh’s immediate ouster. While many of these protesters are also tribesman, and some have received financial support from the al-Ahmar family, Yemen’s youth revolution is not motivated by tribal retaliation, but by ideals of democracy and anti-corruption.

So on Tuesday, when Yemeni security forces in armored military trucks outfitted with gun mounts rolled into a protest camp in a central square in the southern city of Taiz, it had nothing to do with the tribal warfare unfolding on the streets of Sana’a, several hundred miles away. According to eyewitnesses, the soldiers in Taiz approached the square, began firing water cannons, sound bombs, and tear gas into the crowd, and then drove their armored military trucks through the tents, ripping down banners and destroying the camp. Some security forces also fired live ammunition, killing at least twenty. “They were shooting directly at us with machine guns,” says Noah al-Wafi, a member of the Youth Revolutionary Council in Taiz. “They weren’t firing in the air. They were firing at us.” Since then, several skirmishes between protesters and security forces have erupted daily in Taiz, as well as Yemen’s other major cities. Makeshift triage centers in mosques and schools are filled with skinny teenagers and old men moaning on the ground. Protesters mop up pools of blood on the asphalt with their t-shirts.