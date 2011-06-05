The Perfect Crime: GOP Kills Diamond Nomination

Peter Diamond, the Nobel-winning economist from MIT, will not be serving on the Federal Reserve. Therein lies a story about our dysfunctional Senate and our even more dysfunctional economics debate.

President Obama first nominated Diamond in April, 2010. At the time, the choice prompted almost universal acclaim. Nobody in his generation may be better at applying theory to real-world problems like the design of social insurance or the nature of unemployment. Months later, some of that work (on “search frictions”) brought him and two co-authors the Nobel.

But a handful of Senate Republicans, led by Richard Shelby of Alabama, refused to vote for his nomination and, thanks to Senate procedures that thwart majority rule, they had the power to block his nomination. Over and over again, Shelby insisted that Diamond was unqualified for the Fed—either because he wasn’t a specialist in monetary policy or because he didn’t have experience in crisis management. Paul Krugman explained the absurdity of this argument a few months ago:

Aside from the fact that the same Senators cheerfully confirmed Bush nominees who didn’t know much about economics of any kind, this is especially stupid right now. … [O]ne of the hot topics is whether the apparent shift in the Beveridge curve signals a rise in structural unemployment—and Diamond wrote the seminal paper on the whole subject—the top result on Google scholar.

In a New York Times op-ed on Sunday, Diamond made more or less the same argument, although more delicately and politely—which was entirely typical for him, as his many friends could attest. (In addition to being a genius, Diamond happens to be a notoriously nice guy.) But Diamond also realizes that his nomination isn’t going forward, and so, in that same op-ed, he announced that he’d be informing the White House he wishes to withdraw his name from consideration.