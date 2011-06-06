The Asymmetry Of Electoral Conspiracy Theories

Another presidential election reform, the National Popular Vote initiative, has also been viewed by some as a sour-grapes electioneering measure.

An interstate compact that seeks to end-run the electoral college by throwing the election to the winner of the most total votes, its backers insist it is nonpartisan. It’s true that some GOP legislators have backed it, but the eight jurisdictions that have adopted it — seven states plus Washington D.C. — form a checklist of America’s bluest states, none of which have voted Republican in a presidential election since 1988.

And the idea is rooted in the searing experience of 2000, when Democrat Al Gore lost the presidency despite winning the popular vote.

There are several problems here. First, abolishing he electoral college is hardly rooted in the 2000 election. Indeed, a Constitutional amendment to elect presidents by popular vote passed the House of Representatives in 1969 (by an overwhelmingly bipartisan vote.) It was filibustered in the Senate.

Second, it's not an attempt to tilt the 2012 playing field. Nobody expects the initiative to be completed by 2012. And even opponents admit there's no reason to believe it would favor Democrats.

The story does concede that the measure has bipartisan support, but flicks this rather compelling fact aside by noting that only blue states have thus far adopted the amendment. It's true that many Republicans oppose it (because they see it as a retrospective delegitimization of the 2000 election.) But that hardly makes the effort partisan, let alone an effort to tilt the 2012 playing field. Indeed, the campaign shares none of the salient characteristics of the various GOP electioneering efforts described in the story.

In my 2007 book, I described the asymmetrical belief in electoral conspiracy theories. Bizarre, counterfactual beliefs about massive electoral fraud exist on both right and left. The importance difference is that left-wing electoral conspiracy theories almost almost completely marginal, rejected by even highly partisan outlets like Daily Kos, whereas the right-wing equivalent enjoys mainstream support. Here is politico's story attempting to straddle the gulf between this reality and its requirement of assuming perfect symmetry between the two parties:

Just as Democrats are haunted by 2000, many newly minted Republican state lawmakers and secretaries of state share the view, prevalent among tea party activists, that Democrats — and Obama in particular — owe their successes to stolen elections, whether via the community organizing group ACORN and its fraudulent voter registrations, or by mobilizing ineligible populations to vote, particularly criminals and illegal immigrants. ...

“I don’t know why everybody’s so puzzled by this,” said Florida state Rep. Dennis Baxley, R-Ocala, sponsor of a controversial election-reform law there. “Did they forget ACORN already? Did they forget that mess, the voter intimidation, the made-up data? A lot of it got caught, but what if it didn’t?” ...

Baxley said the lax address requirement opened the door to abuse, like a city council election he heard about in which the “pro-family” candidate was favored to win until his opponent, “a homosexual activist candidate,” bused in homosexuals from other parts of the state who showed up at the polls and claimed residency at an address occupied by a local Dunkin Donuts.

We've already dealt with the fact that the National Popular Vote Initiative is neither partisan nor an attempt to tilt the 2012 playing field. At this point it's worth mentioning that the fact that the election produced a winner who lost the popular vote in indisputably true. By contrast, the prevalent theories on the right that ACORN stole the 2008 election is, shall we say, unproven. The story quotes a GOP legislator saying he "heard" about homosexual activists registering en masse at a local Dunkin Donuts.