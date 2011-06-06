Paul Ryan's Exceptionalism

Basically, Ryan's definition of U.S. leadership amounts to "exerting pressure on our allies to take on greater defense expenditures." OK, but how will this conversation take place? Let's imagine this:

PRESIDENT RYAN: Hey, NATO allies -- to be robust and frank about it, you need to goose up your defense expenditures and assist us more vigorously.

NATO ALLIES: What's that? I'm sorry, I couldn't hear you over the protestors in the streets furious about the latest round of bailouts to Greece and Ireland, combined with the cuts in social services we need to make in a nod towards austerity. Hey, you're a big fan of that policy, right? What's that you want us to do again with our increasingly scarce capital in a politically hostile environment?

PRESIDENT RYAN: Uh, never mind, let me try our Japanese allies. Hey, Japan, we've been protecting you for decades, it's time to pony up and contribute your fair share.

JAPAN: I'm sorry, what was that? I couldn't hear you because we're selecting which old people will volunteer to help clean up the Fukushima reactor mess. Gee, this is not going to be cheap, and our debt-to-GDP ratio is already at 200%. You really harped on the debt problem during your campaign, so you know what we're talking about here. Now, what did you want us to do with our dwindling and rapidly agining population again?

PRESIDENT RYAN: Er... (to foreign policy advisors) are there any rich allies left?

Ryan's "robust and frank engagement" is really just one step removed from Donald Trump's claims that the right negotiator could get Saudia Arabia to lower oil prices or China to revalue the yuan. It's the foreign policy of Campaign Fantasyland.