The most admirable thing about the current mood in the Republican party.

For a political party that seems to derive its ideology from Ayn Rand’s embrace of heedless ambition, the Republicans are going through an unexpected Ferdinand the Bull phase. Many of the GOP’s top presidential prospects prefer smelling the flowers—or taking a New Jersey state helicopter to a son’s baseball game—to becoming Teddy Roosevelt’s man in the arena, scrapping for every vote in the Iowa caucuses. And while Mitt Romney and Tim Pawlenty long for the roar of the crowd, Republican voters are caught up in the allure of the non-combatant. Every time Chris Christie insists that he is “not ready” to be president, his hesitancy is hailed as beguiling modesty rather than troubling inexperience. Nothing in Mitch Daniels’ political life became him more than his departure from the presidential race on the grounds that his marriage mattered more than the White House. Even Rick Perry (aka George W. Bush Lite) takes on the aura of the real McCoy by playing it coy about 2012 until the end of the Texas legislative session.

Since the days when Mario Cuomo played Hamlet on the Hudson, political reporters have bristled with impatience whenever indecision stands in the way of presidential ambition. But there is scant evidence that voters share this enthusiasm for candidates who exude a lust for power that would make Richard Nixon envious. Dwight Eisenhower, the most reluctant elected president in more than a century, hit on an enduring truth when he told friends urging him to become an active candidate in 1952, “The seeker is never so popular as the sought. People want what they think they can’t have.”

Indeed, a chorus of Jeb Bush, Marco Rubio and Haley Barbour could not have said it better. While 60-year-old analogies are a dicey proposition, 1952 was the fantasy year for those besotted with the myth of Cincinnatus—the idea that humble statesman prefer to tend their fields unless called to service because the republic is in peril. In a triumph of self-abnegation rarely seen outside of an ashram, that year both presidential nominees (Ike and Adlai Stevenson) were drafted through an outpouring of citizen activism unmatched by anything the Facebook generation has yet mustered.

Eisenhower’s problem with seeking the presidency revolved around his distaste for politics, rather his distrust of power. As biographer Stephen Ambrose put it, “Eisenhower wanted to be nominated by acclamation, but his friends knew that was impossible.” Confronted with the allegiance of Old Guard Republicans to Bob Taft, Eisenhower returned to America from commanding NATO forces in Europe only a month before the convention and romanced enough delegates to win on the first ballot.