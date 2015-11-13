The fact of Gary Hart’s adultery—we must stipulate it for the sake of the argument—is being seen as the philosophers’ stone that converts the rest of his life to dross. It certainly did that to his chances of being president. But to regard sexual facts as having a special, magical power of revelation that makes them superior to all other facts as clues to character is a vulgar distortion of psychoanalytic thinking. It’s voodoo Freudianism.

The entire political and journalistic community “knew” about Gary Hart’s marital infidelities long before the Miami Herald staked out his house, as did any intelligent newspaper reader capable of picking up hints and reading between the lines. For this large group of people the Herald’s tawdry scoop provided absolutely no new information by which to judge Hart’s character. The only new information was provided by the manner in which Hart behaved when the catastrophe struck. In the face of what Time’s Walter Shapiro accurately described as “the most harrowing public ordeal ever endured by a modem presidential contender,” Gary Hart showed an iron gut. His fortitude was remarkable, his coolness under fire exemplary, his courage admirable. Before all this happened I too had questions about Hart’s character, as I have questions about the characters of all the candidates. But I think rather, more highly of his character now than I did before.

But Gary Hart is held to be different, because in Gary Hart’s case “questions” were raised about his “judgment.” And it was certainly an error in judgment for him to imagine that he could enter his own house, on a dark street, in the middle of the night, without being observed by reporters hiding in parked cars. Perhaps, given the way the press behaved, it was also an error in judgment for him not to have anticipated what have turned out to be the public consequences of his private life — though that comes perilously close to saying that the fact that he has been destroyed is proof that he deserved to be destroyed. If judgment, not sex, were truly “the issue,” as we have been told over and over, then Hart’s campaign would still be alive. And the headline in the New York Post would have been HART’S JUDGMENT REVEALED AS FAULTY, not GARY’S LOVE BOAT FOLLIES.

Gary Hart is held to be different, because in Gary Hart’s case “doubts” were raised about his “candor.” The issue is truthfulness, we are told, not adultery: the fact that he lied about his adultery shows he’s a liar. The difficulty with this is that lying comes close to being an intrinsic part of adultery. The fact that a person will lie in the context of adultery proves nothing about his general propensity to lie. Whatever one thinks about adultery itself, lying about adultery has less in common with Watergate-style lying than with such social fictions as a habit of saying “Glad to see you” to people whom one is not in fact glad to see. The point is that if Hart is a liar there must be one or two more lies among the millions of words he has spoken as a public man. Let them be produced.

“This is not about screwing,” David Broder told a Harvard forum last week. “This is about the ability or inability of a candidate to sustain a human relationship over time.” If that is what this is about, then it is not immediately apparent why Hart, who for all his personal troubles has been married to the same woman for 28 years, is to be condemned more than the several other candidates who have divorced and remarried. Still, Broder is edging toward the only even remotely persuasive argument that Hart’s sexual behavior is relevant enough to his ability to govern. This is what might be called the feminist argument. Writing in Newsweek, Suzannah Lessard defended the relevancy of a candidate’s adultery as a measure of his “awareness of the dignity and equality of women.” Yet even Lessard added that “a candidate’s behavior in this respect is significant but not the kind of issue that by itself ought to decide one for or against a candidate.” It’s worth mentioning, by the way, that no major presidential candidate in American history ever put women in such influential and important posts in his campaigns as did Gary Hart. If Hart is a misogynist of some kind, no hint of it ever carried over into any aspect of his work.