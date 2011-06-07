Will Congestion Pricing Ever Catch On Here?

Those of us who drive to work in metropolitan areas across the U.S. know from experience that congestion hardly ever improves. Now a couple of researchers from the University of Toronto have reaffirmed what my colleague Anthony Downs has been saying for fifty years: “traffic congestion rises to meet maximum capacity.”

In a forthcoming article in the American Economic Review (Google documents version via The Infrastructurist) Gilles Duranton and Mathew Turner examine new data on city level traffic from 1983 to 2003 and find that building more roads leads to more traffic. Why, you might ask? Duranton and Turner found three sources of traffic growth: people drive more as more roads are provided, commercial use (trucking, buses, etc.) increases in a similar fashion, and people move to cities with better road supplies. Increase supply and demand will rise to meet it. They also found that increased transit provision does not reduce traffic, though they caution that transit is still of vital importance.

Given this rather hopeless picture of ever increasing congestion, the authors have one policy recommendation for policymakers: congestion pricing. If more roads and more transit aren’t the solution to congestion, pricing is one of the few tools left.