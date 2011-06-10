Michele Bachmann: Why She and Other Backbenchers Don’t Have a Chance

Sharron Angle, on the other hand, won a multicandidate primary with 40 percent of the vote in Nevada. That’s impressive, and suggests that a candidate without normal credentials might do well in Iowa and New Hampshire before the field narrows, but it says little about what would happen, eventually, in a two-person contest, in which a candidate must be able to win more than half of the votes. John McCain in 2008 was one of the most marginal winners ever, but he was able to clear 50 percent in several states—New York, New Jersey, and Connecticut—and come close in others, even with several candidates still in the race. Then, once it was down to McCain, Mike Huckabee, and Ron Paul, McCain had no trouble at all clearing 50 percent.

What about Joe Miller in Alaska and Christine O’Donnell in Delaware? Neither of them had conventional qualifications for office, and both won head-to-head contests in primary elections. But there’s a major factor in both contests that almost certainly won’t be present in the 2012 Republican presidential race: Both Miller and O’Donnell faced opponents who were squishy, at best, on the core Republican issue of abortion. Senator Lisa Murkowski in Alaska is a moderate on the issue; her interest group ratings have been all over the place over the years, and she had to defend the votes that gave her a 100 percent rating from the National Family Planning and Reproductive Health Association in 2007-2008. In Delaware, Mike Castle had a similarly mixed record, with just a 10 percent score from the National Right to Life Committee in 2006.

No one who reaches the final round of the presidential race on the Republican side will be a moderate on abortion, so these examples, too, don’t really tell us much about how 2012 could unfold. (Mitt Romney may be weak on the issue because of his past positions, but conversion is a completely different story from ongoing squishiness.) Upon closer inspection, what the 2010 races really tell us is that in low-profile elections—and state nomination battles are relatively low publicity even when they are as hotly contested as some of these were—odd things can happen. But none of them, it turns out, were as odd as it would be for Bachmann or Cain to win a presidential nomination.

Jonathan Bernstein blogs at A Plain Blog About Politics.

