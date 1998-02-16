This is not a knock on Newsweek; reporters get their news where they can. But it's revealing that, in an article full of ostensibly self-critical commentary on the magazine's cooperative interactions with Starr's team, Newsweek never stops to consider that the means of leaking this particular scoop might be even more troubling than the contents of the scoop itself.

I've never been a particular fan of Clinton himself or of his administration. (Nor am I endorsing Hillary Clinton's bizarre "right-wing conspiracy" talk.) If the allegations about a pathologically reckless liaison with Lewinsky prove true, and if the president lied in a sworn deposition and to the American people, then I think the sheer tawdriness of it all might render him incapable, and hence unfit, to be president. He may have to resign — perhaps after some delegation of Lloyd Bentsens and Warren Christophers informs him that it's for the good of both the country and his party.

But if Clinton abdicates, how will we feel on the day after? I was barely in my teens when Nixon resigned, but I vividly recall the cathartic climate of August 1974. Not just a bad president, but a corrupt and undemocratic presidency, had been purged. We were relieved. There was closure. As Gerald Ford put it: "Our long national nightmare is over."

Will we feel the same way the day after Clinton resigns? I doubt it (assuming he resigns soon). A bad president will be gone, but not a bad presidency. And we'll still be stuck with the independent counsel law and all its potential for abuse. Meanwhile, where's the national nightmare? By all accounts, the country is in excellent shape, both economically and socially. On the very day that The Washington Post first reported the scandal, it also carried the results of a new poll showing that Clinton's approval rating was 60 percent and, more importantly, that public faith in government was growing. "[F]ar more people than ever say they are satisfied with the way government is working, and fewer people say they are angry," the Post reported.

Among other things, these data reflect a public consensus that there is simply no comparison between the transgressions of this White House, cheesy and sleazy as it has been, and the massive abuses of power by Nixon. (Clinton's affairs with women may constitute an abuse of his power over them as individuals, but it's difficult to see how this constitutes an abuse of his office, much less a violation of his oath.) It is a consensus that has withstood two democratic tests — the elections of 1992 and 1996. And who's to say the people were wrong to accept this trade-off?