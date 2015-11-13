Here, in a form even an adolescent can digest, is the truth about crack, and many other drugs. If you do it once, you are significantly more likely to mess up your life than you otherwise would have been. If you do it a second time, the chances rise again. And so on. At some point — assuming you're not among the few who can indefinitely take such an alluring drug in moderation — continued use entails some degree of ongoing damage to your life, and the chances of something truly catastrophic happening become high. (The fact that the drug does not instantly destroy you, that it allows you to believe you can "handle" it, makes it not less but more dangerous, though in a subtler way than is suggested by TV spots comparing users' brains to eggs in a frying pan.) At a certain point it may in some sense be beyond your power to step back from the brink. Still, when catastrophe strikes, it's all your fault, for two reasons: (1) you knew, or should have known, the odds when you went into the game; and (2) society can't afford to hand out blanket exemptions from moral responsibility.

Barry remains in office at this writing, but as the initial shock of his arrest wears off, his departure seems only a matter of time, and of negotiation. In his Sunday homily, surrounded by ministers, he admitted to nothing more specific than "human frailties." A franker admission, like his job, is one of the cards he still holds, to be played later in his dealings with the prosecutors. The U.S. Attorney has hinted that Barry's resignation might be extracted as part of a plea-bargaining package. Perhaps Barry should resign, but not that way. He should not be allowed to trade his resignation for leniency. Prosecuting this Mayor is the U.S. Attorney's duty, but removing him from his position or preventing him from running for re-election to it is not. That's up to Barry himself, or, should he try to hang on, to the voters. And if by some wild mischance they decide to reelect him — well, that's democracy. Such things have happened before in big cities. Remember Mayor Curley?

It's not likely to happen here, though. Barry has not been an especially beloved figure, and he has been a poor Mayor. The chief beneficiaries of his 11 years in office have been the big downtown developers. The poor and working-class people of Washington's black neighborhoods have fared less well. The murder rate is the highest of any big American city. So is the infant mortality rate. The bureaucracy is downright Soviet in its size and inefficiency. Corruption is widespread, and two Deputy Mayors and six department heads have been among the convicted.

As Mayor, Barry has built his power through a political machine oiled by lavish hiring: the municipal payroll has grown by 10,000 over the past six years, making a total of 50,000 city jobs for a population of 620,000, His popularity, initially based on his youthful service in the civil rights movement, has since the first allegations of drug use six years ago been based increasingly on demagogic defiance of the "white" news media, Barry has never hesitated to blame his troubles on racism, especially the supposed racism of the press. He has encouraged the notion that he is a victim of a "plan" to restore the city to "white" rule. What tends to be forgotten is that when he himself won the 1978 Democratic primary — tantamount to election — he did so with a plurality of barely 35 percent against an all-black field, and most of those votes were white. The most important factor in his victory was the editorial endorsement of the Washington Post.

The murmurings of racism by Barry's remaining supporters have found a muted echo in the charge by Benjamin Hooks, executive director of the NAACP, that the Mayor's arrest fits into a pattern of "selective enforcement of the law" against black elected officials. Unless Hooks has some evidence, it's an irresponsible allegation. Can he point to an egregiously law breaking white official whom the FBI has ignored? Locally, at least, the opposite appears to be the case. The U.S., Attorney's office in Baltimore stung white Prince George's County Council Member James M, Herl, also on a cocaine charge, just a week before Barry's arrest, making similar use of a female lure. If Justice Department officials were out to “get” Barry, it isn’t because he is black but because they believed his offenses were serious enough and frequent enough to warrant prosecution.